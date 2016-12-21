Assiniboine Community College is cultivating weeds on purpose
A Weed Identification Garden opened on the North Hill campus this summer, with hopes that once you know your enemy, you can deal with it Most of us try to pull weeds out of our gardens, but at Assiniboine Community College in Brandon, Man., students have gone to a great deal of trouble to collect and cultivate 78 species of weeds indigenous to the province's southwestern region. The Manitoba Zero Tillage Research Association -ACC Weed Identification Garden opened to students and the public in the summer of 2016, but wild plants such as stinkweed and storkspill don't grow as easily as you might think, says Danielle Tichit, an instructor in the agribusiness program, which covers agriculture, business and technology training.
