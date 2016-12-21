Angry with your airline service? Start recording
Gabor Lukacs earns his living as a math professor. He helps airline passengers in his spare time and for free.
Gabor Lukacs earns his living as a math professor. He helps airline passengers in his spare time and for free.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 23 min ago
People HATE to have Their Own Words used against them.
I record ALL DAY LONG !
I have a Digital Voice Recorder !
At the End of the Day ..
I Down-Load them into the Computer.
It only takes a few minutes .. and it becomes Routine.
Just Tag the Important meetings etc.
I just got a Neat Watch with all the Trimmings for Xmas !
Records .. Camera .. Time .. WIFI to Computer !
