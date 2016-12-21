$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evac...

$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee village housing only 10 people

There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled $2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee village housing only 10 people. In it, CBC News reports that:

The Manitoba government has spent more than $2 million maintaining a housing village for Lake St. Martin flood evacuees, but just 10 people are living there, according to documents obtained through freedom of information requests. The province built the $14.7-million village after more than 1,200 people from the First Nation were forced from their homes by rising floodwaters in 2011.

Class Action Law Assn

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Thursday
.
1200 People x 5 Years Displacement = 60000 People-Years !
How Much is That in COMPENSATION ?
Lives Upset ..
Educations Ruined ..
Jobs Lost ..
Incomes Lost ...
Pain and Suffering ..!!
WHERE are the Class-Action Lawyers ?
Well ..
We have been going Door-to-Door in St. Martin ..
But the Flooding makes this Hard !
chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 Thursday
good question, how much do the chugs owe us in compensation ? jobs lost ? yea, right. Educations ruined ? you can't fix stupid. Incomes lost ? they could of still sold their drugs in Wpg. Pain & suffering ? we've been through enough with these POS. Whine whine whine, it's a chug's mantra. Or of course their [email protected] blockades, where they confirm how stupid & useless they really are. Total losers.
Manitoba

