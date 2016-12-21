$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee village housing only 10 people
There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled $2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee village housing only 10 people. In it, CBC News reports that:
The Manitoba government has spent more than $2 million maintaining a housing village for Lake St. Martin flood evacuees, but just 10 people are living there, according to documents obtained through freedom of information requests. The province built the $14.7-million village after more than 1,200 people from the First Nation were forced from their homes by rising floodwaters in 2011.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 Thursday
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/lake-s ...
.
1200 People x 5 Years Displacement = 60000 People-Years !
How Much is That in COMPENSATION ?
Lives Upset ..
Educations Ruined ..
Jobs Lost ..
Incomes Lost ...
Pain and Suffering ..!!
WHERE are the Class-Action Lawyers ?
Well ..
We have been going Door-to-Door in St. Martin ..
But the Flooding makes this Hard !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 Thursday
good question, how much do the chugs owe us in compensation ? jobs lost ? yea, right. Educations ruined ? you can't fix stupid. Incomes lost ? they could of still sold their drugs in Wpg. Pain & suffering ? we've been through enough with these POS. Whine whine whine, it's a chug's mantra. Or of course their [email protected] blockades, where they confirm how stupid & useless they really are. Total losers.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|2 hr
|The Dominant Poster
|9
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|11 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Thu
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Thu
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
|Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|19
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC