Wildfire spreading west of 100 Mile House, B.C., several properties evacuated
The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is an estimated 380-hectares in size, having more than doubled in size within three hours. The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre says a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and an evacuee reception centre has been set up at a local curling rink.
