Wildfire spreading west of 100 Mile H...

Wildfire spreading west of 100 Mile House, B.C., several properties evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is an estimated 380-hectares in size, having more than doubled in size within three hours. The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre says a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and an evacuee reception centre has been set up at a local curling rink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 29 Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 29 Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,475 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC