West Van police impound Ferrari doing...

West Van police impound Ferrari doing 210 km/hr on Lions Gate Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: North Shore News

West Vancouver Police impounded this Ferrari after the driver was caught speeding excessively - for the second time in recent months - on the Lions Gate Bridge. photo supplied West Vancouver Police A West Vancouver Ferrari driver has had his luxury ride impounded and is facing a court date to explain himself after being clocked driving at more than 200 kilometres an hour over the Lions Gate Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 29 Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 29 Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,851 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC