West Van police impound Ferrari doing 210 km/hr on Lions Gate Bridge
West Vancouver Police impounded this Ferrari after the driver was caught speeding excessively - for the second time in recent months - on the Lions Gate Bridge. photo supplied West Vancouver Police A West Vancouver Ferrari driver has had his luxury ride impounded and is facing a court date to explain himself after being clocked driving at more than 200 kilometres an hour over the Lions Gate Bridge.
