Water main bursts in East Vancouver flooding two homes
In a release, the city says city workers are on Nanaimo Street to repair the break and have closed Nanaimo from East 27th to East 29th avenues Resident Juliane Li says she heard trickling water late last night, then came downstairs to find flooding in her basement. Residents used buckets and whatever else they could find to help stop the flow of water from reaching their homes.
