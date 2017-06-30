Vancouver councillor, banker, strategist appointed to B.C. NDP leadership team
British Columbia premier-designate John Horgan started putting a stamp on his new minority NDP government Tuesday, appointing three people to his inner team including a Vancouver city councillor and a former deputy minister in the previous Liberal government. The swearing in of Horgan's cabinet isn't expected for a few weeks, but he announced the appointments of a deputy minister, chief of staff and special adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 29
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 29
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC