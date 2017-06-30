Shooting at Surrey restaurant leaves man in serious condition
Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a sushi restaurant in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 29
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 29
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC