SCRD totem pole gets a facelift

Saturday Jul 8

The totem pole standing in front of the Sunshine Coast Regional District building at 1975 Field Road has been given a facelift to help mark the SCRD's 50th anniversary. The 25-foot pole was erected in 2008 in recognition of the joint management agreement between the shA shA lh Nation and the SCRD for the Chapman Creek and Gray Creek watersheds, which provide the Sunshine Coast with most of its water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Reporter.

British Columbia

