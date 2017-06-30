Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue assistant fire chief victim of verbal harassment
Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue are looking to find the people who allegedly verbally harassed Assistant Fire Chief Brad Perrie on the job last week. Fire chief Don Jolley says Perrie answered a call on Thursday on the Pitt River dike about people having a campfire, which is explicitly not permitted any time of the year.
