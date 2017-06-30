Man presumed drowned after bridge div...

Man presumed drowned after bridge dive near Golden, B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

RCMP says crews have searched the waters of Beaver Creek and Kinbasket Lake near Golden, B.C. for a missing 26-year-old. RCMP say a 26-year-old man is missing after he dove off a bridge on Beaver Creek, near Golden B.C. Friday afternoon and did not resurface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Sat Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Fri Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 29 Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 29 Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC