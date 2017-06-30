Lost dog returned to B.C. owner with three nails in its head

The X-rays leave no doubt about what happened, but Maureen Yeo says she still can't fathom why anyone would shoot three construction nails into her dog's head. Kuma, a two-year-old male German shepherd, went missing from the family business in Prince George, B.C., on June 24. When she picked the dog up, Yeo said she knew something was wrong at the top of his head and thought perhaps he had been hit with a pellet gun.

