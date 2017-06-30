'It lit a fire under me,' federal jus...

'It lit a fire under me,' federal justice minister says of ruling on delays

More than a year ago, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould convened a meeting of people engaged in the criminal justice system to hear their views on reform, which included a sober and prescient reflection. "Extraneous circumstances and events, which are unforeseeable to us today, will hijack the agenda - use them as they can be an effective way to attract and commit public interest," said a summary of the May 2016 discussion obtained through an access-to-information request.

British Columbia

