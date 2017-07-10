Island, Interior switching spots
Among all the other firsts in the 2017 election, you can chalk up another paradoxical one - the closest election ever has produced one of the most regionally unbalanced wins. Regional representation is one the issues in putting together a cabinet, but premier-designate John Horgan scarcely has enough in his caucus to worry.
