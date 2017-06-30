Indigenous women's inquiry head says process moving at 'lightning speed'
The head of an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women denies the process is drifting, saying in Vancouver that she believes it's moving at "lightning speed." Marion Buller says that in the first eight months, staff have been hired, offices have opened and a first hearing has been held.
