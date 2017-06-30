Heatbreak motel: Fire evacuees spend ...

Heatbreak motel: Fire evacuees spend weekend in Penticton gym with little hope of finding new homes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Douglas Nendick, seated on his temporary bed inside the Penticton Community Centre gym, is one of the few former residents of the Highland Motel who has a reason to smile Editor's note: The following is an edited statement provided to The Herald by a woman who lived with her partner at the Highland Motel. They are among the 14 people who nowhere to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 29 Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 29 Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC