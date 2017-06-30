Guilty in violent Verve B&E

Alexander Laramee was found guilty Friday morning of six charges stemming from a violent robbery at the Verve apartment buildings on the night of Nov. 21, 2015. Laramee, 22-years-old at the time, had joined his brother's friend, Samuel Oakes, Oakes' girlfriend, and Vincent Porteus on a road trip to Kelowna.

