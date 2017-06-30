Former B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh on how Horgan will pick his cabinet
Former B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh says there are a number of things to consider before picking a cabinet. Former B.C. premier Ujjal Dosanjh says Premier-designate John Horgan has a tough task ahead of him when it comes to picking a cabinet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 29
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 29
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC