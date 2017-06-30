Firefighters respond to wildfire near Whistler, B.C.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said it has sent two helicopters, three crew members and an officer to the fire. An air tanker has also been requested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 29
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 29
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC