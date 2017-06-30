Fire forces evacuations
An evacuation of five properties has been ordered by the Cariboo Regional District in response to the rapidly growing wildfire, west of 100 Mile House. The five properties are located in the Tatton Station Road area, northwest of 100 Mile House and west of 105 Mile House.
