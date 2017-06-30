Dead seal found in White Rock may hav...

Dead seal found in White Rock may have been shot

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it's possible a dead harbour seal that was found earlier this week on East Beach in White Rock was shot. "A local resident called in that a harbour seal that was fairly fresh and had blood coming out of the nose and mouth area," said Pacific Marine Mammal Coordinator Paul Cottrell.

British Columbia

