Dad tells B.C. court son was not in h...

Dad tells B.C. court son was not in healthy state of mind before death in prison

14 hrs ago

A British Columbia man says his son was in a "fragmented" state of mind just days before he hanged himself in a solitary confinement cell at a medium-security prison. Robert Roy told a B.C. Supreme Court trial focused on alleged infringements of segregated inmates' rights that he was distressed to learn his son wanted to be transferred to a maximum-security facility.

