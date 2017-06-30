Cyclist injured in North Vancouver collision, police seek witnesses
North Vancouver RCMP says a 27-year-old man was seriously injured after he collided with a black 2008 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of West 16th Street and Marine Drive on Sunday, July 2, 2017. A 27-year-old male cyclist is recovering in hospital after colliding with a car Sunday morning in North Vancouver, police say.
