Cherries taking the heat

Saturday Jul 8 Read more: Castanet.net

Gurdev Chahal started selling cherries at his Penticton fruit stand a few weeks ago, but he admits the weather has taken a bit of a toll on some of his crop. "So far the cherry crop is alright, but in general cherries are smaller because of the rain in the spring, not much pollination and suddenly the heat," he said.

British Columbia

