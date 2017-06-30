Canadian couple who took girl to marry Warren Jeffs should go to jail, prosecutor says

Supporters of Brandon Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and James Oler arrive at the courthouse in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Two people linked to the polygamous community of Bountiful, B.C., could have foreseen that their actions would lead to a girl having sex with the church's prophet well before her 14th birthday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge said as he convicted estranged husband and wife Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore Friday.

