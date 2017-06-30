At least 1 home destroyed, 30 more ev...

At least 1 home destroyed, 30 more evacuated as wildfire rips through Kaleden

21 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

At least two buildings - including one home - were destroyed and 30 more were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as a wildfire tore through the community of Kaleden south of Penticton. The fire was estimated at 5.5 hectares and considered not contained as of 7:30 p.m., according to BC Wildfire Service spokesman Max Birkner.

