Area man charged with murder in Yukon
A man known to the police and courts in Prince George and Quesnel now faces a charge of first-degree murder in the Yukon. Edward James Penner, 20, faces the count in relation to the death of Adam Cormack, 28, whose body was found in Whitehorse on June 28, Yukon RCMP said Sunday.
