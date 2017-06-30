5 charged in fentanyl bust

5 charged in fentanyl bust

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Police in Abbotsford say five people have been charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine. A news release issued by the Abbotsford Police Department says a total of 33 charges have been laid against the men, some involving alleged firearms offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two stabbed in PoCo thanks to acquaintance (Aug '07) 2 hr Beans 3
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 29 Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 29 Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC