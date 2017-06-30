5 charged in fentanyl bust
Police in Abbotsford say five people have been charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine. A news release issued by the Abbotsford Police Department says a total of 33 charges have been laid against the men, some involving alleged firearms offences.
