Workers fired over alleged abuse caught on video at chicken farms in B.C.
The company responsible for catching chickens at farms in Chilliwack, B.C., says it has fired five employees after an animal rights group released video of alleged abuse. Dwayne Dueck, president of Elite Services, says in a statement the company is taking "immediate corrective action" after being "sickened" by the footage it saw.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBC Promoting White Genocide
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|3
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mon
|BS Meter
|4
|Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang...
|Mon
|WHITE GENOCIDE
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Mon
|Palpatine
|2
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|Jun 10
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
