Workers fired over alleged abuse caught on video at chicken farms in B.C.

The company responsible for catching chickens at farms in Chilliwack, B.C., says it has fired five employees after an animal rights group released video of alleged abuse. Dwayne Dueck, president of Elite Services, says in a statement the company is taking "immediate corrective action" after being "sickened" by the footage it saw.

British Columbia

