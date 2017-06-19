Woodland Elementary students first in N.L. to take part in national education project
Sixth grade students at Woodland Elementary in Dildo recently took part in a new education project looking to change the way children learn about their country. Kids Guide to Canada is a project that connects students all across the country via a live videocast, which is streamed from inside the classrooms of participating students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|1 hr
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|9 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Jun 21
|Brexx
|4
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 21
|Stop Statism
|5
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|Jun 20
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Jun 19
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC