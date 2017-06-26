Woman defends sending friendly emails to RCMP inspector after alleged assault
A woman who has accused British Columbia's former RCMP spokesman of sexual assault defended sending him friendly emails after the alleged attack during a heated cross-examination Monday. David Butcher is representing former inspector Tim Shields in provincial court and he presented the woman with printed copies of emails she sent to his client while she was a civilian RCMP employee.
