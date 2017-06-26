Woman defends sending friendly emails...

Woman defends sending friendly emails to RCMP inspector after alleged assault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A woman who has accused British Columbia's former RCMP spokesman of sexual assault defended sending him friendly emails after the alleged attack during a heated cross-examination Monday. David Butcher is representing former inspector Tim Shields in provincial court and he presented the woman with printed copies of emails she sent to his client while she was a civilian RCMP employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Mon Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Sun what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 24 Hidden Dark 5
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 24 Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC