Witness describes man in alleged getaway vehicle after B.C. gang leader murdered

The driver of an SUV speeding from the scene of a gang murder tried to shield his face from witnesses but a woman who was leaving a coffee shop has described the man in B.C. Supreme Court. She was testifying at the trial of three men charged in the death of Jonathan Bacon, a leader of the Red Scorpions, outside a hotel in Kelowna in August 2011.

