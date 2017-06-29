Wild ride off a BC Ferries loading ra...

Wild ride off a BC Ferries loading ramp nets Sunshine Coast man 13 charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: CBC News

The driver of this SUV attempted to board the Queen of Surrey by launching off a raised ramp onto the upper car deck. He didn't quite make it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More (Jun '14) 12 hr Daddy 3
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... 22 hr Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Thu Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC