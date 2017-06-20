Widowspeak prep new LP 'Expect the Be...

Widowspeak prep new LP 'Expect the Best, share 'Dog,' announce tour

Widowspeak will release their new album, Expect the Best , on August 25 via Captured Tracks which is their first since 2015's All Yours . Says singer/guitarist Molly Hamilton of the new record: In the past I've felt compelled to write songs that are more optimistic than I'm actually feeling, as if I could make it true, as if everything in the past was significant or beautiful in a way, even if it was painful.

British Columbia

