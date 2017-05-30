West Kelowna restaurant hit by bullet...

West Kelowna restaurant hit by bullets in early morning shooting

In a photo from May 2016, the restaurant's windows are seen smashed but nothing was stolen. The owner of a Thai restaurant in West Kelowna B.C., says he's not really sure why he's been the victim of a series of attacks dating back over two years.

British Columbia

