'Violent' attack on Colony Farm psychiatric hospital staffer prompts call for body armour

The BC Government and Service Employees' Union is calling on the Provincial Health Services Authority to protect workers after a staff member was allegedly assaulted by a patient at a high-security Coquitlam psychiatric hospital. BCGEU president Stephanie Smith described as "violent" the attack that she said happened Tuesday afternoon at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital - better known as Colony Farm.

British Columbia

