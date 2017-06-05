Vet angry over decision not to hold inquiry into former soldier's murder-suicide
When former Canadian soldier Lionel Desmond committed suicide after killing his wife, mother and young daughter earlier this year, Gregory Swiatkowski read about the tragedy and imagined the same thing happening to him. "This could have been me," said the former member of the Royal Canadian Navy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|1 hr
|Emperor Palpatine
|2
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|1 hr
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Sun
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC