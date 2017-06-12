Vancouver man is dead after shooting ...

Vancouver man is dead after shooting himself during pistol contest

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A 50-year-old Vancouver man who was competing in a pistol competition Sunday has died in what RCMP say was a tragic accident. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the man was taking part in a pistol contest at the Target Sports Complex in Kamloops, B.C., when he lost control of his weapon and accidentally shot himself in the torso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle with Creep Catchers 1 hr BS Meter 4
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 2 hr Celtic Creed 2
CBC Promoting White Genocide 3 hr WHITE GENOCIDE 1
Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang... 4 hr WHITE GENOCIDE 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... 17 hr Palpatine 2
News Indigenous families, without answers for so man... Jun 10 Idiot Child 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC