Vancouver man is dead after shooting himself during pistol contest
A 50-year-old Vancouver man who was competing in a pistol competition Sunday has died in what RCMP say was a tragic accident. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the man was taking part in a pistol contest at the Target Sports Complex in Kamloops, B.C., when he lost control of his weapon and accidentally shot himself in the torso.
