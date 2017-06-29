Vancouver man accused of tormenting e...

Vancouver man accused of tormenting ex-wife online found guilty of criminal harassment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The court heard Patrick Fox 's tactics included threatening emails, blog postings and a website about Desiree Capuano, who lives in Arizona. Crown attorney Mark Myhre told the court Fox's hatred for Capuano was so intense he used their teenage son as a pawn, reading to the jury a number of emails sent between 2014 and 2016 in which Fox declared that his goal was to "destroy" Capuano's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 2 hr Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 24 Hidden Dark 5
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC