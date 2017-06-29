Vancouver man accused of tormenting ex-wife online found guilty of criminal harassment
The court heard Patrick Fox 's tactics included threatening emails, blog postings and a website about Desiree Capuano, who lives in Arizona. Crown attorney Mark Myhre told the court Fox's hatred for Capuano was so intense he used their teenage son as a pawn, reading to the jury a number of emails sent between 2014 and 2016 in which Fox declared that his goal was to "destroy" Capuano's life.
