Vancouver firefighters battle large blaze in Kerrisdale

The fire, centred around a one-storey strip of commercial businesses at the southeast corner of Maple Street and 41st Avenue, began around 8 p.m. on Thursday. It appears nobody is hurt, but six businesses have been affected.

British Columbia

