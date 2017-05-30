Vancouver Aquarium takes in pair of rescued seal pups
Named Georgina by aquarium staff, this seal pup was seen dodging boats by the Vancouver Yacht Club. Her behaviour prompted concerned staffers to report the activity to the aquarium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Thu
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|May 30
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|May 29
|who ya gonna call
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC