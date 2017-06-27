UPDATE 2-British Columbia gov't, faci...

UPDATE 2-British Columbia gov't, facing defeat, unveils C$2.8 bln surplus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British Columbia's Liberal government, which is on the verge of being voted out of power, said on Wednesday its unaudited 2016-17 budget surplus was C$2.8 billion , nearly double what it had predicted in February. The much larger surplus in the Western Canadian province was driven by higher-than-expected economic growth, marked by strong employment, retail sales and housing starts, provincial finance minister Michael de Jong said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 24 Hidden Dark 5
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War Jun 24 Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC