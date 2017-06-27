UPDATE 2-British Columbia gov't, facing defeat, unveils C$2.8 bln surplus

British Columbia's Liberal government, which is on the verge of being voted out of power, said on Wednesday its unaudited 2016-17 budget surplus was C$2.8 billion , nearly double what it had predicted in February. The much larger surplus in the Western Canadian province was driven by higher-than-expected economic growth, marked by strong employment, retail sales and housing starts, provincial finance minister Michael de Jong said.

