Trial underway for Kelowna man accused of killing victim with single punch
A trial is under way in Kelowna for a man accused of causing the death of an Ontario visitor with a single punch outside a Harvey Avenue restaurant. Tyson Attwood testified Tuesday he was in the Cactus Club parking lot with two friends when they were approached by a very irrational and aggressive man who was screaming and swearing while tearing off his jacket and sweater and challenging people to fight.
