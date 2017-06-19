Trial underway for Kelowna man accused of killing victim with single punch

A trial is under way in Kelowna for a man accused of causing the death of an Ontario visitor with a single punch outside a Harvey Avenue restaurant. Tyson Attwood testified Tuesday he was in the Cactus Club parking lot with two friends when they were approached by a very irrational and aggressive man who was screaming and swearing while tearing off his jacket and sweater and challenging people to fight.

