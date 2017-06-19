Tiny house on the run: Couple's journ...

Tiny house on the run: Couple's journey to find a home for their home hits dead end

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: CBC News

Robin and Jenn Sheffield sold their 2,200-square-foot home for a 280-square-foot tiny home, but can't find a place to put their new house. Vancouver Island couple Robin and Jenn Sheffield traded their full-sized house in Mill Bay, just north of Victoria, for a 280-square-foot option, only to face rejection everywhere they tried to park their alternative dream home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 2 hr Stop Statism 6
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... 18 hr Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Fri Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Thu Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... Jun 21 Brexx 4
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Jun 20 Bob 4
News Steven Page Jun 19 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC