Tiny house on the run: Couple's journey to find a home for their home hits dead end

Robin and Jenn Sheffield sold their 2,200-square-foot home for a 280-square-foot tiny home, but can't find a place to put their new house. Vancouver Island couple Robin and Jenn Sheffield traded their full-sized house in Mill Bay, just north of Victoria, for a 280-square-foot option, only to face rejection everywhere they tried to park their alternative dream home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.