'This is a real setback for us:' Vancouver church damaged in overnight blaze

1 hr ago

Multiple people phoned 911 just after 1 a.m. Sunday, after seeing flames coming from the underground parkade of the building at West 71st Avenue and Hudson Street. "It's very dark and hot in there," said Battalion Chief John Zacharuk, with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

