Thieves looking for big scores with stolen truck tailgates: B.C. police
Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police Department says over 80 tailgates have been stolen in the city since early 2016 as well as in Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|3 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|6 hr
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Sun
|Go 4 it
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC