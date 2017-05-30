The Latest: Analyst group: IS claims London attack
The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead. SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|20 hr
|Go 4 it
|1
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Sun
|sad
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Jun 1
|more
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|May 30
|albeahorsespetootie
|1
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 30
|paul kersey
|2
