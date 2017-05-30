The Latest: Analyst group: IS claims ...

The Latest: Analyst group: IS claims London attack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead. SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Green Party looks to build political sway beyon... 20 hr Go 4 it 1
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Sun sad 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Fri No fat chicks 62
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... Jun 1 more 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... May 30 albeahorsespetootie 1
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 30 paul kersey 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC