The Hilton Garden Inn at 291 Old Gate...

The Hilton Garden Inn at 291 Old Gate Lane in Milford, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A Canadian company bought the Hilton Garden Inn in Milford as part of a larger acquisition of 18 hotels in five states. New York City-based MCR sold the hotels for a combined $407 million to American Hotel Income Properties, a real estate investment trust with its main office in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... 10 hr Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 12 hr Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC