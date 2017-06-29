The Hilton Garden Inn at 291 Old Gate Lane in Milford, Conn.
A Canadian company bought the Hilton Garden Inn in Milford as part of a larger acquisition of 18 hotels in five states. New York City-based MCR sold the hotels for a combined $407 million to American Hotel Income Properties, a real estate investment trust with its main office in Vancouver, British Columbia.
