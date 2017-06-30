Teen girl missing after jumping into ...

Teen girl missing after jumping into Thompson River to escape arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating after an arrest attempt went wrong in Kamloops on Thursday. According to CFJC News , the police investigation led to the recovery of the bike and a police dog located a teenage girl, believed to be associated with the theft, under a dock at the riverbank near Royal Avenue.

