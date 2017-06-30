Teen girl missing after jumping into Thompson River to escape arrest
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating after an arrest attempt went wrong in Kamloops on Thursday. According to CFJC News , the police investigation led to the recovery of the bike and a police dog located a teenage girl, believed to be associated with the theft, under a dock at the riverbank near Royal Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|More (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Daddy
|3
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Thu
|Frankcanuck
|6
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Thu
|Stop Statism
|7
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Jun 26
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|Jun 25
|what next
|1
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Jun 23
|Dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC