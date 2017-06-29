Suspicious death at wedding now Vanco...

Suspicious death at wedding now Vancouver's 10th homicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Police say their investigation has determined 41-year-old Pardeep "Terry" Dulay did not die of natural causes. Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death at a wedding earlier this year that has now become Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h... 6 hr Frankcanuck 6
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 8 hr Stop Statism 7
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... Jun 26 Scone 1
News Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i... Jun 25 what next 1
News Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t... Jun 23 Dude 2
News Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan... Jun 23 Idiot Child 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC