Suspicious death at wedding now Vancouver's 10th homicide
Police say their investigation has determined 41-year-old Pardeep "Terry" Dulay did not die of natural causes. Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death at a wedding earlier this year that has now become Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.
